DPD chief outlines goals for addressing crime ‘hot spots’

The new Dallas police chief is addressing a familiar problem – reducing the city’s violent crime rate.

Murders, robberies and aggravated assaults have all increased in Dallas over the past three years.

Other large cities in the United States are experiencing a similar increase.

Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia said a large percentage of the violent crimes in Dallas happen in a relatively small area.

His plan calls for identifying hot spots, adding patrols to those areas during peak crime hours and identifying repeat offenders in those areas.

"Our ultimate goal is a reduction in crime with an increase in community trust. Both are possible and both are needed," he said.

Chief Garcia said his command staff will review hot spots every 90 days and adjust patrols and resources as needed.