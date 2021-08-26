Dozens of North Texans arrested in international electronics fraud scheme

Authorities uncovered an international electronics fraud scheme, with a majority of those being arrested living in North Texas.

Officials said 101 people have been indicted in the operation, 73 are in custody.

The suspects were stealing electronics, mostly cellphones, then shipping them overseas to be re-sold. It's estimated that nearly $100 million worth of stolen products were sold.

Some of these stolen electronics were allegedly taken at gun point during robberies in North Texas in late 2020.

"I'm particularly struck by the victims struck by these alleged crimes, fraud victims, robbery victims, employees of businesses where violent robberies occurred. The children of customers and customers who were in these businesses when the robberies occurred," Matthew DeSarno, FBI Dallas, Special Agent in Charge.

The suspects face a list of charges, including: interference with interstate commerce, wire and mail fraud and use of firearm during a violent crime.

If convicted, those involved face up to 25 years in federal prison.

