Dozens of first responders out in quarantine as first Dallas officer with COVID-19 returns to work

An eighth Dallas firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus and 120 are now in quarantine.

The Dallas Firefighters Association confirmed the healthy first responders are working overtime to cover the shifts of those who are out.

The department has issued face masks and is doing all it can to respond to calls.

Six police officers in Dallas have also tested positive for COVID-19 but one of those officers is now back on the job.

The Dallas Police Department welcomed Officer Johnny Walker at work Wednesday.

He was infected but made a full recovery.

