Downtown Dallas shooting: 2 dead, 2 hurt in officer-involved shooting

Two people are dead and two others were hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Downtown Dallas early Monday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The incident occurred at a club on Commerce Street near South Harwood Street around 2 a.m., which is approximately the club’s closing time.

Four people were shot in total. Two people died, and two others were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Reporters at the scene described the crime scene as extensive, with the investigation spanning several blocks. Commuters should expect traffic delays in this area early Monday morning.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims or the officers involved have not been released. It is unclear how many officers were involved or how many of the individuals shot were struck by police gunfire. This is an ongoing investigation.

Dallas Municipal Court Building Closed

Due to the ongoing police investigation into an overnight officer-involved shooting adjacent to the Dallas Municipal Court building, the Municipal Court will be closed on Monday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 7:30 a.m.