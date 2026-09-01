Man shot in leg while walking dog in Dallas, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for a suspect following a late-night shooting that left a man injured in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.
Pleasant Grove shooting
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of North Prairie Creek Road at 10:48 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
According to officers at the scene, the victim was walking his dog when he was approached by an unfamiliar man. The suspect reportedly confronted the victim, asked if he "wanted to die," and produced a handgun.
When the victim tried to run away, the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the man in the leg. The shooter then ran from the scene.
Investigators said the attack appears to have been unprovoked and committed by an individual unknown to the victim. The suspect remains at large, and no arrests have been made.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police officers on the scene.