Doug Emhoff ushered out of event at Dunbar High School following security concern

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a D.C. high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent security concern.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school's museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, "we have to go."

Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school were instructed to leave the school, with an overhead announcement saying, "evacuate the building." No reason for the evacuation was given.

A Secret Service spokesperson provided this statement on the incident:

"This afternoon during an event attended by a Secret Service protectee, the Secret Service was made aware of a threat to the venue and immediately evacuated the protectee. At this time there is no information to indicate the threat was directed toward our protectee. In order to maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss our protectees or the means and methods used to conduct our protective operations."

Asked about the incident during her daily briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I don't have any updates on this."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.