Double shooting in Fort Worth home leaves 1 dead

article

One person was killed, and another was badly hurt in a late-night shooting in Fort Worth.

Police found the victims around 11:30 p.m. in a small home near 28th Street and the North Freeway.

One victim died. The other is reportedly in serious condition.

Featured article

So far, police have only said that the shooting happened inside the home and that the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

No description of the shooter was released.