DoorDash now offering drone delivery in parts of DFW

The Brief DoorDash has partnered with the company Flytrex to offer drone deliveries in the Frisco and Little Elm areas. The drone deliveries are said to be faster and cheaper than human driver deliveries. Flytrex hopes to expand its service area in other parts of DFW soon.



Pizza, burgers, and spaghetti will soon be coming to you from the sky. But unlike in the movie "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," this is falling food that you’ve ordered.

It’s part of a new DoorDash drone delivery program in the Little Elm and Frisco areas.

DoorDash Drone Deliveries

What we know:

The drone delivery company Flytrex recently soft-launched a pilot program and has already made about 1,000 DoorDash deliveries in Little Elm and Frisco.

"We get about 80 plus deliveries a day," said Jason McGarry, the Flytrex regional operations flight manager. "We have public points and DoorDash supports the public points as well to what we call business complexes. So when you are either at home or at work, and you want lunch and dinner, we can fly it to you."

DoorDash is already pretty efficient with its human drivers. But a drone doesn’t have to stop at lights or wait in traffic.

Delivery is guaranteed in five minutes within a 2.5-mile radius of Main Street and FM 423 in the Little Elm and Frisco areas.

All people in that area need to do is select the drone delivery option in the DoorDash app. Flytrex also has its own app.

What they're saying:

McGarry said so far, the service has been a big hit. And at least for now, it will save you money.

"If you pick a standard delivery with a driver, you have a tip option too. You’re looking at $19.51. If you come up here to drone delivery, there’s no tip. It drops it down to $13," McGarry said. "Sky’s the limit."

What's next:

Flytrex hopes to expand its service in Little Elm, Frisco, and other parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex soon.