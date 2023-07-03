Don’t call 911 to report non-emergencies in Dallas, police say

Certain crimes in Dallas must now be reported online.

Dallas police said 911 calls will still receive immediate attention. But if it’s not urgent, the department is now asking people to make a report online.

The policy change is meant to free up officers to respond more quickly to true emergencies.

Things like car break-ins, identity theft, child custody interference, and other non-emergency situations must be reported on the Dallas Police Department’s website.

Chief Eddie Garcia said a report can be completed in 10 to 20 minutes and will ultimately help improve public safety in the city.

"These changes will further ensure that we are there when you need us most," Chief Garcia said. "As your chief, I want to assure you the investigative process for online reporting is the same as if the officer took the report at the incident scene. Those who need help can use our kiosks at police stations or at city hall."

The department is emphasizing that the online reporting system does not mean a lower commitment to investigating non-emergency calls.

As the chief mentioned, there are kiosks at DPD headquarters and city hall for those without computer access. Computers are also available at public libraries.

Last year alone, Chief Garcia said online reporting led to savings equal to 51,000 patrol hours or the work of more than 24 officers.

The department feels like the system will function effectively from day one. It’s been offered on a voluntary basis for the past three years.