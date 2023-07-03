Expand / Collapse search

Don’t call 911 to report non-emergencies in Dallas, police say

By
Published 
Dallas Police Department
FOX 4

Non-emergencies in Dallas must now be reported online

Starting today, all non-emergency calls to Dallas police must instead be reported online. The police chief says it will help free up officers for more important calls.

DALLAS - Certain crimes in Dallas must now be reported online.

Dallas police said 911 calls will still receive immediate attention. But if it’s not urgent, the department is now asking people to make a report online.

The policy change is meant to free up officers to respond more quickly to true emergencies.

Things like car break-ins, identity theft, child custody interference, and other non-emergency situations must be reported on the Dallas Police Department’s website.

Chief Eddie Garcia said a report can be completed in 10 to 20 minutes and will ultimately help improve public safety in the city.

"These changes will further ensure that we are there when you need us most," Chief Garcia said. "As your chief, I want to assure you the investigative process for online reporting is the same as if the officer took the report at the incident scene. Those who need help can use our kiosks at police stations or at city hall."

The department is emphasizing that the online reporting system does not mean a lower commitment to investigating non-emergency calls.

Related

Multiple calls to 911 from family with gunman on doorstep go unanswered for hours
article

Multiple calls to 911 from family with gunman on doorstep go unanswered for hours

A family building a home in Dallas says they feared for their lives as a man with a gun knocked on their front door while two others stole equipment at the building site. They say they made multiple calls to 911. It was nearly nine hours from the first call to when an officer arrived.

As the chief mentioned, there are kiosks at DPD headquarters and city hall for those without computer access. Computers are also available at public libraries.

Last year alone, Chief Garcia said online reporting led to savings equal to 51,000 patrol hours or the work of more than 24 officers.

The department feels like the system will function effectively from day one. It’s been offered on a voluntary basis for the past three years.