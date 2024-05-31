Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
13
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 AM CDT until SUN 6:40 PM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 PM CDT until SAT 8:19 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM CDT until SAT 10:30 AM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:24 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:20 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:52 AM CDT until FRI 5:16 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 6:40 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County

As a felon, Donald Trump can no longer travel to 38 countries

By Daniel Miller
Updated  May 31, 2024 10:15am CDT
Donald J. Trump
FOX TV Digital Team
Donald-Trump-airplane.jpg article

FILE-Former U.S. President Donald Trump boards his private airplane, also known as Trump Force One, as he departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial, making him a convicted felon, which now may affect his ability to travel. 

Countries globally have strict entry requirements to protect residents and maintain national security.

Citing the World Population Review, Newsweek reported that G7 nations Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan have policies restricting entry to people with felony convictions. 

Israel and China also enforced similar bans, and these rules can result in the denial of visas or entry permits to convicted felons, possibly impacting the Republican presidential frontrunner’s ability to travel internationally, according to Newsweek.

Based on data from the World Population Review, the following countries won’t allow convicted felons to enter. And there are some countries that don’t actively check criminal records at the border, but can deny entry if it’s determined that the individual is a convicted felon. 

Here’s a full list of those countries with both criteria. 

What countries don’t allow convicted felons to enter?

  1. Argentina
  2. Australia
  3. Canada
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  6. India
  7. Iran
  8. Israel
  9. Japan
  10. Kenya
  11. Macau
  12. New Zealand
  13. South Africa
  14. Taiwan
  15. United Kingdom
  16. United States

What countries will deny entry if it’s discovered you are a convicted felon?

  1. Brazil
  2. Cambodia
  3. Chile
  4. Dominican Republic
  5. Egypt
  6. Ethiopia
  7. Hong Kong
  8. Indonesia
  9. Ireland
  10. Malaysia
  11. Mexico
  12. Morocco
  13. Nepal
  14. Peru
  15. Philippines
  16. Singapore
  17. South Korea
  18. Tanzania
  19. Tunisia
  20. Turkey
  21. Ukraine
  22. United Arab Emirates

Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

The hush money trial and subsequent conviction mark the first time a former U.S. president has ever been tried or convicted in a criminal cases.

He still faces three other felony indictments, but the New York case was the first to reach trial and likely the only one ahead of the November election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 