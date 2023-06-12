Donald Trump arrives in Miami ahead of Tuesday arraignment

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Miami on Monday ahead of an appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

Trump is accused of hiding top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida and is expected to plead not guilty in federal court.

Over the weekend, Trump talked about the federal charges against him.

"The vicious persecution is a travesty of justice," he said.

Monday, his motorcade arrived at the airport in New Jersey preparing for his arraignment in Miami federal court.

"This indictment tells me that this prosecutor has done a very thorough job of investigating the case, getting the testimony in the grand jury, looking at all the angles," said John Helms, the former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Trump is charged with 37 criminal counts of mishandling top secret documents.

Images from the indictment shows boxes of documents stored in bathroom and other rooms on the Mar-a-Lago property.

The documents included military plans and Trump is accused of hiding them from investigators.

Helms said on Tuesday Trump will be treated like any other person preparing for their arraignment.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Trump is scheduled to appear tomorrow in federal court for his arraignment

"He will have to go and have his fingerprints taken and have pictures taken and fill out some forms. That takes a couple of hours," he said.

Following the first appearance, Helms says the prosecution will turn over their evidence to the Trump team.

As they await the start of a trial motions will be filed by both sides.

One of the key motions could involve federal judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump.

Helms says she can either recuse herself on her own or let the chief federal judge decide.

"There are lots of procedures that have to play out. I'm going to say 50-50 that she stays on," he said.

Law enforcement is already stationed outside the federal courthouse. Tape and barriers have been put up around the area.

Trump called for his supporters to peacefully protest what he calls a "witch hunt."

"We are taking this event very serious. We know there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worse, but that is not the Miami way," said Manny Morales, chief of Miami PD.

Miami law enforcement said they have experience with large protests following the George Floyd protests.

Police say there may be an increased response, depending upon the size of the crowd.