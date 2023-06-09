Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents.

An indictment unsealed Friday also alleges that he described a Pentagon "plan of attack" and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

The document marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Charged alongside with Trump was Walt Nauta, a Trump aide who was seen on surveillance camera removing boxes at Mar-a-Lago.

The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.

What does the Trump indictment say?

The indictment unsealed Friday outlined two circumstances in which Trump allegedly showed the documents to others.

One occurred in a meeting with a writer at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he described federal officials’ "plan of attack" against him and purportedly acknowledging that he knew the information "is still a secret."

In a later meeting with a representative from his political action committee, Trump displayed "a classified map related to a military operation," acknowledging he "should not be showing it to the representative and that the representative should not get too close," prosecutors said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo from Mar-a-Lago included in the Special Counsel indictment of former President Donald Trump. (U.S. Department of Justice via FOX News)

In the next paragraph, prosecutors note how Trump, at a press conference while president in 2017, addressed media leaks and said that leaking classified information is "an illegal process" and that people involved "should be ashamed of themselves."