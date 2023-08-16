Wife of Marine killed while helping driver in Dallas crash says she's not angry with woman who hit him

Investigators with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office have found the red tow truck that caused a crash and fled the scene on I-30 in Dallas early Saturday morning, but are still looking for its driver.

After the initial crash, Donald "Trey" Collins stopped to help one of the drivers. A suspected drunken driver then crashed into him, killing the 25-year-old.

On Wednesday, Collins' wife said her husband, a Marine veteran, had a servant's heart, and she is not angry with the woman who struck and killed him.

"He calls me every day at 2:13 to let me know he's on his way home, and that's what he did," said Elizabeth Collins.

It was 2:28 that morning when sheriff investigators were notified of the major accident.

Collins was headed home from his security job and was traveling east on I-30 near Second Avenue when he came across the crash.

Dash camera video captured a tow truck hitting a van and speeding off.

The red tow truck's collision made the van spin around, so it was facing oncoming traffic.

Investigators say Collins stopped to help the occupants in that van.

"He was a sever he was a helper," his wife said.

That's when investigators say 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, who is believed to be intoxicated, crashed into the van and Collins.

He was taken to the hospital where he died. A passenger in the van had non-life threatening injuries.

Collins' wife told us how she got the news.

"I text him and ask him 'Why does it say you're at the hospital?' and I called again, and a nurse answered the phone and told me to verify my husband's information and that's how I found out," she said.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Crimes Unit announced it found the red tow truck, thanks to tips from community members.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

The other driver, Martinez-Leal, is booked in the Dallas County Jail.

Despite the monumental loss, Collins says she is not angry with her.

"She's got time. Each time she gets to wake up in the morning I pray that she ask the lord to forgive her, and she sincerely means it," said Collins. "My heart does not waver with darkness because my heart is filled with light."

Collins says she is supported by family members, many who at the news conference Wednesday.

Their focus is on the couple's young daughter, suddenly left without a father.

"This is his baby. Nola. We're pleased with his life," said Collins. "He left his mark, and we're thankful for it."



Martinez-Leal remains in the Dallas County Jail charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with vehicle.

Court records show Martinez-Leal is on an immigration hold.