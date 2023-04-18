Dominion Voting Systems, FOX News reach settlement as trial opens

article

FOX and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement on Tuesday.

Dominion sued FOX News and its parent company FOX Corporation for defamation in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

The company accused FOX News Channel of repeatedly airing false allegations by allies of former President Trump that its machines and the company's software switched votes to President Biden.

Dominion sought $1.6 billion dollars. Company officials said they settled for $787 million.

FOX News Media released the following statement after the settlement:

"We acknowledge the Court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues."

FOX News and FOX Television stations share ownership under parent company FOX Corporation.

