Domestic violence suspect shot after firing at Denton police officers

Officers shot a man they said was holding a woman at gunpoint in Denton.

It happened early Wednesday morning off Interstate 35 near Loop 288, near the Golden Triangle Mall.

Denton police said the suspect fired at officers and they shot back, hitting him twice. He is now being treated for his injuries.

"I think this highlights the ongoing dangers that we’re seeing with domestic violence calls and also with the firearm being involved. And him shooting at our police officers as they’re responding is also something to be highlighted as well," said Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon.

The woman and the officers were not hurt.