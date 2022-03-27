Dollywood closes drop tower ride made by same manufacturer as Orlando FreeFall

Dollywood is closing one of their rides which was developed from the same manufacturer as the Orlando FreeFall ride in Orlando, Florida, where one 14-year-old fell and died on Thursday night.

Tyre Sampson, 14, fell off of the FreeFall ride at Orlando's ICON Park on Thursday night. The ride is 430-feet-tall, according to the attraction. The ride is operated by the SlingShot Group of Companies.

In a statement a spokesperson for Dollywood said that that their "Drop Line" ride was developed by the same manufacturer as the Orlando FreeFall ride, and said it will be closed "out of an abundance of caution," according to WATE.

"Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer," the spokesperson said.

The Drop Line at Dollywood stands at 230-feet-tall with a maximum speed of 78 miles per hour, according to a fact sheet.

Video footage of the incident shows the Orlando FreeFall ride moments before the 14-year-old fell to his death.

Sampson was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities reportedly said that the 911 call was placed just before 11:15 p.m. E.T.

The 14-year-old's father told FOX 35 Orlando that Tyre was feeling uncomfortable when the ride began.

"When the ride took off, that's when he was feeling uncomfortable. He was like, ‘This thing is moving.’ … That's when he started freaking out," Yarnell Sampson, told FOX 35 Orlando . "He was explaining to his friends next to him … ‘If I don’t make it down … please tell my mom and dad I love them.' For him to say something like that, he must've felt something."

"We got a little closer and it was a person laying on the ground," Montrey Williams said. "Everyone was just panicking and screaming."

ICON Park tweeted a statement, which says it is cooperating with law enforcement and grieving the tragedy.

In a statement, the SlingShot Group, which operates the Orlando FreeFall, said that it will cooperate with the investigation and expressed its deepest sympathy to family and friends of Sampson.

"We are heartbroken with the incident that took the life of one of our guests. We extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to his family and friends. We are working with the Sheriff’s Office and ride officials on a full investigation. The Orlando FreeFall will be closed until further notice," the statement reads.

Fox News' Julia Musto and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. Read more of this story on FOX News.