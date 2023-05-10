Dolly Parton announces new album's release date, sings a duet with FOX 4's Lauren Przybyl

Legendary country singer Dolly Parton says her new rock album will drop on November 17.

Parton collaborated with several artists for the new album titled ‘Rockstar.’

"Here I am a Rockstar! I get a kick out of it, a rockstar at 77 years old," Parton said.

Dolly worked with Elton John, Stevie Nicks and Sting for the album.

Parton's version of 'Let It Be' will feature the surviving members of the Beatles: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

She will debut one of her new songs at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday.

"The song I’m singing that I’m going to debut, which is called 'The World on Fire'. Liar, liar The world’s on fire. What cha’ gonna do when it all burns down? Try to make people think a little bit because we got ourselves in awful shape ain't we?" Parton said.

The album includes 9 original tracks and 21 rock anthems.

FOX 4's Lauren Przybyl was at the news conference on Tuesday. Dolly asked Lauren to sing with her after she asked Parton about ‘Applejack,’ a song her kids love.

Lauren also told Dolly that when she started her journalism career that interviewing Parton was on her bucket list.

Parton is in North Texas to host the Academy of Country Music Awards with Garth Brooks at The Star in Frisco.



