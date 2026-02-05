Dog’s unique markings help Frisco police solve burglary case

article

The Brief Frisco officers caught a repeat burglary suspect after identifying his dog’s unique spots from surveillance footage. Following a patrol sighting on Jan. 18, investigators located the dog's owner, who subsequently confessed to burglarizing La Finca Coffee and Bakery. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity, specific charges, or the current status of the dog.



A burglary suspect is behind bars thanks to two observant officers who noticed unique markings on the man’s four-legged friend.

What we know:

Last month, Frisco police detectives were called to investigate a burglary at La Finca Coffee and Bakery.

They discovered that the suspect had previously burglarized the same business and was accompanied by a dog with distinct spots. They shared that information with other officers in the department.