Dog’s unique markings help Frisco police solve burglary case

Published  February 5, 2026 3:17pm CST
Frisco
    • Frisco officers caught a repeat burglary suspect after identifying his dog’s unique spots from surveillance footage.
    • Following a patrol sighting on Jan. 18, investigators located the dog's owner, who subsequently confessed to burglarizing La Finca Coffee and Bakery.
    • Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity, specific charges, or the current status of the dog.

FRISCO, Texas - A burglary suspect is behind bars thanks to two observant officers who noticed unique markings on the man’s four-legged friend.

What we know:

Last month, Frisco police detectives were called to investigate a burglary at La Finca Coffee and Bakery.

They discovered that the suspect had previously burglarized the same business and was accompanied by a dog with distinct spots. They shared that information with other officers in the department.

