Dog’s unique markings help Frisco police solve burglary case
FRISCO, Texas - A burglary suspect is behind bars thanks to two observant officers who noticed unique markings on the man’s four-legged friend.
What we know:
Last month, Frisco police detectives were called to investigate a burglary at La Finca Coffee and Bakery.
They discovered that the suspect had previously burglarized the same business and was accompanied by a dog with distinct spots. They shared that information with other officers in the department.