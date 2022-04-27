Dog of terminally ill Philadelphia woman receives hundreds of adoption requests

Hundreds of people from all over the country have responded to a Philadelphia woman's dying wish.

Valerie Alexander of Old City wants to make sure that her dog, Rosie, who she’s had for five years, is taken care of before she dies.

"She’s part of my family," said Alexander. "She’s my child."

Alexander has terminal brain cancer, and she was told by her doctor that she only has weeks left to live. Now, her main concern is finding a safe and loving home for her loyal companion.

Less than 24 hours after Alexander spoke to FOX 29's Chris O'Connell about her last request, over 300 people have reached out to help Rosie. Now comes the search to find Rosie a perfect match from hundreds of interested adopters, so Alexander can find peace.

RELATED: Philadelphia woman's dying wish is to find new owner for her dog

Charles Bowles, one of Alexander's close friends who has been helping in the search for Rosie's new owners says that they have learned a lot about the people who have reached out to help and once Rosie finds her new home, he wants to help the rest of the people adopt dogs, too.

"Val is the strong one. She held on and inspired people from as far as California to reach out. Now, my intention goes to finding a homeless dog for all of them, no matter what the cost," Bowles said.

Rosie has been there for her owner through the good times, and now through the bad times, which is why it is so important for Alexander to not only find a good home for Rosie, but to meet her new owner before she passes.

"I want to make sure she gets as much love after I’m gone as she gives. I don’t want her to be sad, or locked in a cage or treated badly. I want someone who loves her," said Alexander.

Not only will Rosie find a happy home, but hundreds of homeless dogs will be saved now because of Alexander's strength and love for her best friend. Bowles says that even after Rosie's adoption, the story is not over.

Advertisement

"Val, your legacy will save hundreds of dogs lives," he said. "This is not the end of the story. Val's story will be a long one with hundreds of happy endings."