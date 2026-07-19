DeSoto police arrest 19-year-old following roadside struggle and discovery of modified handguns

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The Brief A 19-year-old Dallas man faces multiple felony charges after a routine traffic stop for an expired registration led to the discovery of modified firearms and drugs. Inside the vehicle, DeSoto police officers recovered marijuana, THC vapes, a stolen gun, and a handgun modified with an illegal "Glock switch" to make it fully automatic. The suspect allegedly tried to flee and physically resisted arrest, kicking and causing a minor injury to an officer before being taken into custody along with a passenger.



A Dallas teenager faces numerous felony charges, including assaulting an officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, following a traffic stop that uncovered an illegal "Glock switch" and multiple modified handguns, authorities said.

Felony arrest in DeSoto

What we know:

Kaden Keshaun Williams, 19, was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly fighting with DeSoto police officers who pulled him over for an expired registration, according to DeSoto Police Patrol Capt. G. Kirkland.

The incident began around 9 p.m. when patrol officers stopped a black Chevrolet Impala with a registration tag that had been expired since February. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers smelled marijuana coming from the interior and ordered Williams to step out of the car.

Police said Williams immediately attempted to run off but was quickly taken to the ground by officers. While being handcuffed, Williams allegedly continued to physically resist and kicked an officer, causing a minor leg injury. He was eventually secured in a patrol unit.

Two adult passengers inside the vehicle were also detained. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately two ounces of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, and three handguns. Investigators determined that one of the firearms had been reported stolen, two had modified triggers, and one was equipped with a Glock conversion device—commonly known as a "Glock switch"—which converts a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon.

The front-seat passenger was also arrested after officers discovered an active warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon. The rear-seat passenger was released at the scene.

Williams has been charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, third-degree felony assault on a peace officer, third-degree felony possession of prohibited weapons, state jail felony possession of a criminal instrument, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation by the DeSoto Police Department.