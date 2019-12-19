Doctors warning North Texans to get vaccinated as flu outbreak comes earlier than usual

article

North Texas doctors are urging everyone to take precautions, as a flu outbreak is well underway just days before Christmas.

The earlier than usual flu season has already prompted some Central Texas school districts to shut down for cleaning.

On Wednesday, Dallas County reported its third flu-related death of the season.

At Children's Health in Dallas, they had 370 positive cases last week.

Two weeks prior, that number was 250, and hospital officials said those numbers are significantly higher than this time last year.

This year's flu outbreak Has forced administrators in three Central Texas School Districts to cancel classes just days before the holiday break.

One district -- Hubbard ISD, southwest of Corsicana -- told parents: “This will allow us to sanitize and disinfect our property to protect the health of our students, staff, and their families."

While the outbreak has not forced closures in the Metroplex, Dallas County health officials are concerned by the unusual flu season.

“It's earlier than we've seen in probably 10 years,” said Dr. Philip Huang, who is Dallas County's health director.

Dr. Huang said that while the cases are on the rise earlier, it's too early to tell how close we are to reaching the flu season peak.

“Usually we see flu A first, and then flu B, but this time, we're seeing the B type earlier, so we don't know exactly what's going to happen,” he explained.

Wednesday, the county announced its third flu-related death of the 2019-2020 season.

The patient was a 79-year-old from Irving.

Earlier this month, Tarrant County reported its first pediatric death since 2015. It was a child with underlying health issues.

The flu is quickly spreading before millions of Americans get ready to travel for Christmas and New Year.

Children's Health is pushing its virtual visit app, which lets patients see a provider via video conference, and also allows them to get a prescription anywhere.

Doctors also said it's key to take simple steps to avoid infection.

“Wash your hands, it’s so important, to rub your eyes and nose and mouth, cough and sneeze into your arms or a Kleenex, and if you're sick, stay home,” Dr. Huang said.

So far, the CDC reports 1,300 Americans have died as a result of flu-related illnesses this year.

Doctors are reminding people it is not too late to get vaccinated.