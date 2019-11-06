Dispatch audio released after pregnant CVS employee was shot during robbery in University Park

article

University Park police released the urgent communication between police dispatch and officers who responded after a pregnant employee was shot during a robbery at a CVS over the weekend.

"It's going to be a pregnant female that's been shot and she is on the ground. Suspect has fled. We do not ... it was just one male with a mask. We do not see him at this time," the dispatch can be heard saying.

CVS worker Orelia Hollins had to have emergency surgery to deliver her baby after she was shot.

She and the infant are still at the hospital, in critical condition, but stable.

Police are following up on tips after releasing surveillance video from the store on Mockingbird Lane, near Highway 75 and SMU’s campus.

CVS has offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.