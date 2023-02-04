Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration after winter weather; Denton County included
article
DENTON, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for counties impacted by the recent ice storm.
The declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties. Other counties may be added to the declaration as more damage assessments are done.
READ MORE: Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
There were power outages and flight cancelations due to the weather in North Texas, as well as a dozens of crashes the last several days.
Click here to read the governor’s full disaster declaration.