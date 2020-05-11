Direct deposit info for stimulus checks due by Wednesday

Time is running out to add some crucial information if you want your stimulus check direct deposited into your account.

More than 130 million checks have been sent out, but there are more than 20 million more still on their way.

If you fall into that category of folks who have yet to receive their check and you want your money direct deposited, you have until Wednesday at 11 a.m. C.T. to enter your banking information on the Get My Payment website. After that deadline, all remaining payments will be issued by paper check.

The first round of checks went out on April 13. These are the people who had correct direct deposit information on file already with the IRS and had filed their 2018 or 2019 taxes.

Then people who manually entered their banking information through the IRS website received the next round of checks.

After that at the end of April, checks started to out to SSDI recipients who get their benefits via direct deposit.

Then just last week, payments to SSI recipients started via direct deposit.

Advertisement

Particularly if you fall into those last two categories, please be patient.

U.S. President Donald Trump's name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

If you are concerned that your payment was sent to the wrong account, the IRS says it will mail out letters after a payment was issued.

If you got the letter but never got the payment., you know you have to take action. The number to call is 800-919-9835.

But before you rush to the phone, keep in mind right now that number goes to a recorded message with more details. You will not get to a live person.

As a very last resort, if you just don't get your stimulus money or you don't get as much as you were supposed to, you can claim the full benefit when you file your taxes for 2020.

Track Your Payment/Add your info by 5/13https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

Non Filers enter your info here:https://www.irs.gov/coro…/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here