What's the difference between Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning?

With severe storms possible Friday, we wanted to make sure everyone knows the difference between a Watch and Warning when it comes to severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, a Watch means people should be prepared, stay informed, and be ready to act, because severe weather is possible.

A Warning means people should take action. They should take shelter because severe weather is happening or about to happen.

The Wichita Falls Office of Emergency Preparedness tweeted out a graphic relating it to tacos.

For a "Taco Watch," that means tacos are possible, as we have the ingredients for tacos. A "Taco Warning" means tacos are happening, and you should take action.