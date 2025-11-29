DHS: Tiktok user suggested he was building bomb targeting Fort Worth

article

An Afghan national was arrested after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating that he was making a bomb with the intention of targeting the Fort Worth area, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Tuesday on charges of making a terroristic threat.

According to DHS, Alokozay came into the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome under the Biden administration. He was admitted to the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident on Sept. 7, 2022.

Fox News' Brooke Taylor reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer on Alokozay following his arrest.

Alokozay's arrest came one day prior to a shooting in Washington DC that killed one West Virginia National Guard member and critically injured another.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is accused of ambushing and shooting U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe just blocks from the White House Wednesday afternoon. Beckstrom would later die from her injuries, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

It is unclear if the TikTok video and the Washington DC shooting are connected.

Lakanwal was admitted to the U.S. under the same program that admitted Alokozay.

Lakanwal, an Afghan national, has been in the U.S. since 2021, after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. On Thursday, Trump blamed the Biden administration for Lakanwal's presence in the U.S., saying that he wasn't properly vetted, though the Department of Justice's Inspector General in June found that there was sufficient vetting.

Fox News has also reported that Lakanwal's asylum application was approved under the Trump administration.