North Texans stocking up on items ahead of winter weather in the forecast

Grocery stores are preparing for an influx of North Texans getting what they need this week before the possible winter weather arrives.

Kroger said they are prepared for the rush.

The wintry weather might make it difficult to get around at times, as there is a Winter Storm Watch in place Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

On Sunday, people took their day off to make sure they are equipped for the winter weather.

Stores are making sure they are fully stocked ahead of the possibility of a wintry mix.

Over at Rooster Home and Hardware, heaters were in high demand, along with pipe covers and plant covers.

"Came in to get ready for the weather. We heard there may be ice and freezing, so we are grabbing a few things to prep the house best we can," shopper Rich Roush said. "Some tubing for insulation for our pipes, exposed pipes in the yard."

Ice is definitely a possibility for much of North Texas the next few days.