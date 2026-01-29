DFW Road Conditions: Icy side roads, lingering slick spots causing crashes

The Brief Road conditions continue to be an issue in some parts of North Texas. The worst spots are in driveways, residential streets, and overpasses that still have patches of black ice. If you have to leave home, it's better to wait until the sun comes up and temperatures start to warm up.



There are still some trouble spots on the roadways this morning because of the lingering ice.

According to FOX 4 traffic reporter Chip Waggoner, the iciest conditions are in driveways, residential roads, and overpasses that still have some patches of ice on them.

"The overpasses will have some black ice on them, and it’s easy to lose control on those roads. We’ve had numerous incidents called out all across the DFW area," he said. "When you get on the highways, there are things that can pop up still regarding ice."

Live Traffic Map







LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

DFW Road Conditions - Thursday, Jan. 29

9 a.m.: I-635 at Hwy. 80 in Mesquite

8 a.m.: Current conditions

One lane is now getting through at the I-35E and I-35W merge. Hwy. 114 in Roanoke continues to be an issue.

7:35 a.m.: Denton County

7 a.m.: Hwy. 114 in Roanoke

One spot that continues to be a problem is Highway 114 in Roanoke near the Texas Motor Speedway.

Early on Thursday, there was a crash involving a big rig hauling a tandem trailer. It flipped, and the highway was closed down for about three hours.

Now, in that area, there’s a different incident a few miles to the east near Hwy. 114 and I-35W.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

6:40 a.m.: Latest trouble spots

6:15 a.m.: Trouble on I-30 continues

5:30 a.m.: Denton and Roanoak incidents

5 a.m.: Flipped truck on Hwy. 114 in Roanoak

Track Icy Road Conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

When driving on icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others when stopping. Do not use cruise control during poor driving conditions and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas before you head out.

Safety officials tell Texans to be aware and approach bridges and overpasses slowly as ice can accumulate before drivers are able to see it on the roads. Drivers should also watch for downed trees and power lines. If a stoplight is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Safe driving protocols

What you can do:

Safety officials ask Texans to keep a well-stocked emergency kit with warm clothes, food, water, cell phone battery/charger and first aid items.

Here are some other tips to help you stay ahead of winter weather:

Use an all-hazards weather radio for up-to-date warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information.

Sign up for calls or texts from your local emergency notification system.

Insulate outside faucets and pipes near outer walls.

Make sure furnaces, heaters, fireplaces and wood stoves are clean, well-ventilated and in good working condition.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from walls and combustible materials and make sure to turn them off when you're away or sleeping. (Also ensure that space heaters cannot tip over and that the cord is not damaged)

Check on friends and family members whose health or age may put them at greater risk.

Stock up on firewood and supplies, including canned goods, bottled water and medication.

Ensure your vehicle's safety by making sure doors and trunk locks are properly lubricated to prevent them from freezing. Also, check your vehicle’s battery, windshield wipers, tire pressure and tire tread.

Texas DPS also recommends individuals to check their vehicle's fluid levels and have a well-stocked emergency kit that includes warm clothes, food, water, cell phone battery/charger and first aid items.

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Stay connected with FOX 4 News. For winter storm coverage -- Download Now

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.