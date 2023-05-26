Expand / Collapse search

More expected to travel this Memorial Day

DFW Airport expecting 1.1M travelers for Memorial Day

DFW Airport officials expect this Memorial Day weekend to be the busiest in four years.

More than 1 million travelers are expected to pass through the airport between Friday and Tuesday.

The travel industry took a major hit during the pandemic.

But by the summer’s end, officials predict more than 22 million people will fly in or out of the airport.

That would be a 7 percent increase from summer travel in 2019.

Meanwhile, gas prices are down a little over $1 from this time last year.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is about $3.23.

A week ago, drivers in the metroplex were paying about $3.15 per gallon.

Last year, the price was $4.33.