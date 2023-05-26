More expected to travel this Memorial Day

DFW Airport officials expect this Memorial Day weekend to be the busiest in four years.

More than 1 million travelers are expected to pass through the airport between Friday and Tuesday.

The travel industry took a major hit during the pandemic.

But by the summer’s end, officials predict more than 22 million people will fly in or out of the airport.

That would be a 7 percent increase from summer travel in 2019.

Featured article

Meanwhile, gas prices are down a little over $1 from this time last year.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is about $3.23.

A week ago, drivers in the metroplex were paying about $3.15 per gallon.

Last year, the price was $4.33.