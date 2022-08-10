DFW houses for sale up 81% in July, report says

article

You are probably seeing more "For Sale" signs in your neighborhood.

Nearly 15,000 homes were listed for sale in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area in July, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

That is an 81.2% increase from July 2021.

Nationwide, home supply is up 30.7% since July of last year, a record-high growth rate.

Homes are still more expensive in DFW than they were in 2021.

RELATED: US new home sales drop to lowest level in 2 years

The median listing price sits at $475,000, 20.3 percent higher than July of last year, according to the report.

Miami (+36.2%), Memphis (+32.7%), and Orlando (+28.4%) saw the largest increase in list price.

North Texas houses are still selling quickly. The typical house spent 29 days on the market, one day fewer than they did last year, according to the report.