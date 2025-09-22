DFW business owners, Tango Blast gang members sentenced for 2020 home invasion conspiracy

article

Two Gold Rush business owners and three members of the Tango Blast gang have been convicted for the 2020 home invasion of a Gold Rush customer in Addison.

Addison Home Invasion Convictions

What we know:

According to Addison investigators, police were called to a home invasion on April 28, 2020.

The investigation revealed the Gold Rush business owners, Hamdan Alex Hamdan and Hamdan Omar Hamdan, conspired with members of the Tango Blast gang to carry out the aggravated robbery.

Investigators say it took more than a year to complete the investigation, and involved help from Homeland Security Investigations, the Irving, Frisco, Richardson and Dallas Police Departments.

The three Tango Blast gang members, Michael Neria, Christopher Jimenez, and Omar Hamdan, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Charges against Hamdan Alex Hamdan were dropped as part of a plea agreement in a separate but related case in Irving.

What we don't know:

The length of the sentences has not been released.

Authorities believe the group may have been involved in a series of burglaries spanning from July 2019 to January 2021 across the DFW metroplex.

Addison Police did not release information about the other burglaries the group may have been involved in.