DFW Airport passengers deal with traffic nightmare Sunday night

The Brief Traffic was at a standstill on Sunday at DFW Airport. Some passengers sat in traffic for two hours. Airport officials say 260,000 customers were at the airport on Sunday.



There was a traffic nightmare on Sunday at DFW Airport.

Passengers and their companions waited for hours to get to the terminals. Some passengers decided to walk to their gates from the toll booth.

TSA said Dec. 1 was the busiest day ever for security screenings, with more than three million travelers passing through airports nationwide.

DFW Airport said the traffic issue was due to the hig volume of people heading home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bernie Hanlon says his daughter was stuck in traffic for two hours when she came to pick them up Sunday night.

DFW Airport released a statement about the traffic on Monday.

"We deployed extra police officers to the terminals to assist with the flow of traffic. The airport roads cleared up by around 9 p.m. DFW had approximately 260,000 customers at the airport on Sunday with the evening traffic being the heaviest time," the airport said.

Some passengers missed their flight due to the delays.

Online complaints from passengers said part of the issue was construction and fewer lanes being open.

FOX 4 asked DFW Airport about the complaints.

"There is currently one section of southbound International Parkway with a lane closure, but we have a construction moratorium in place during peak travel days to help limit traffic impacts. Last night’s congestion was related to the heavy volume in a compressed timeframe," the airport responded.

Despite the issues on Sunday night, passengers on Monday morning saw no issues.