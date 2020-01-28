DFW Airport to begin screening international travelers for coronavirus

article

DFW Airport has joined a growing list of airports across the country to screen international travelers for the coronavirus.

The airport said the Centers for Disease Control identified Dallas as a location to monitor for the viral illness and provide educational materials to any travelers arriving in the United States from China.

Officials said the airport is prepared to assist the CDC’s team of public health professionals on the screenings and the Tarrant County Public Health Department will respond if necessary.

“The safety of our employees is our top priority and we continue to work closely with local, state and federal public health officials,” DFW Airport said in a statement.

The CDC already has been checking arrivals at five U.S. airports that once had direct flights from the hardest-hit section of China. While China has instituted broad travel bans, people who had been in other parts of China still may be arriving via other countries.

The CDC is now beefing up screening at 15 more "quarantine stations" around the country, airports and other places where health workers regularly check arriving travelers for signs of illness.

Nationally, the CDC said there are five confirmed cases of coronavirus which has flu-like symptoms and can cause pneumonia. Another 110 people are being monitored in 26 states but many have already been cleared.

So far two possible cases in Texas on the Texas A&M and Baylor University campuses have come back negative. There is a third possible case but the state health department has not released details.

The CDC said the risk to public health remains low in this country. However, the death toll now stands at 106 in China. More than 4,500 cases coronavirus are confirmed across that country.

China has extended its lunar new year celebrations by three days to help reduce the risk of infection by keeping people at home.

The U.S. consulate in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, is preparing to fly its diplomats and some other Americans out of the country.

Many U.S. airlines are also giving travelers time to change their plans to go to China. American, United and Delta all waived change fees for flights to Beijing or Shanghai through the end of February. The CDC raised its travel precautions for China Monday, advising travelers to avoid nonessential travel to the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.