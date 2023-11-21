Thanksgiving travel: DFW Airport expected to see 240,000 travelers Tuesday and Wednesday

Crowd volume at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is ebbing and flowing two days before Thanksgiving.

"Come a little early so you can find your terminal on time," said Essence Duvall.

From sparse to heavy the crowds vary from terminal to terminal, even hour to hour.

"We’re expecting about 10 percent over last year. About 240,000 today and tomorrow," said Brain Brooks, a spokesperson for DFW Airport.

Airport officials are urging travelers to plan ahead from packing to parking, and most of all: patience.

"Make that plan before you come to the airport. Where you’re going to park and where is your gate and terminal that you’re flying out of and try to make a plan to come a little earlier," said Brooks.

More than 3 million people are expected to pass through DFW throughout the Thanksgiving break.

DFW Airport Security Wait Times

DFW Airport has a live tool to help you see where lines are the longest to get you to your gate fast.

You can check security wait times on their website here.

