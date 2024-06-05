DFW Airport customs officers honored for saving traveler's life

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: X/DFOHouston)

Four U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers were honored on May 28 for saving the life of a heart attack victim at DFW Airport.

A man was returning from a trip to Sydney, Australia on Jan. 9, when he collapsed inside the Federal Inspection Station.

CBP officers Rene Saddler, Karyn Kruzel, Daniel Zmolik and Bryan Brown were alerted and found the man to be unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse.



The officers administered one shock from an automated external defibrillator (AED) in an attempt to revive him. When the AED did not work, the officers began CPR.

After a short time, the man began breathing again and was transported to a local hospital by DFW EMS.

"Our agency has invested tremendously in our workforce to ensure a percentage of our officers are Nationally Certified Emergency Medical Technicians," said Jayson P. Ahern, Port Director, Area Port of Dallas. "Our officers relied on their training which ultimately resulted in saving this man’s life."

An award ceremony was held at DFW Airport to acknowledge the officers’ actions. The man’s wife personally thanked each of the officers and shared that he is fully recovered and has returned to work.