DFW Airport flight cancellations: Travel disruptions continue as North Texas thaws

The Brief While Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport still leads the nation in disruptions Wednesday, flight cancellations have dropped significantly as American Airlines recovers from Winter Storm Fern. American Airlines reported its on-time departure rate has doubled since Tuesday, with airport surfaces now cleared of ice and teams focused on reuniting passengers with delayed luggage. Amid the weather recovery, Southwest Airlines officially moved to assigned seating Tuesday and implemented a new policy requiring "customers of size" to purchase a second seat in advance if they cannot fit within a single set of armrests.



North Texas airports continue to face flight disruptions Wednesday as a winter storm lingers in the region, though cancellations have dropped significantly compared to earlier this week.

DFW flight cancellations and delays

Thousands of flights were grounded over the weekend as multiple ground stops took effect. While conditions are improving, flight-tracking site FlightAware reports that Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport still leads the country in total cancellations and delays as of Wednesday morning.

According to FlightAware, the following totals were reported as of noon Wednesday:

541 flights delayed at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field.

95 flights canceled at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field.

Airlines working to recover from the winter storm

Airlines including American, Southwest, Delta, and United have issued travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook without change fees. Travelers are urged to check flight statuses online before heading to the airport, as road conditions remain slick across the Metroplex.

American Airlines Recovery American Airlines told FOX 4 in a statement that the carrier is working to recover from Winter Storm Fern. As of 11:30 a.m., only 90 departing flights had been canceled at DFW, which is the lowest number since the storm began.

The airline stated that its on-time departure rate has doubled since Tuesday. Airport surfaces and gates are now clear of snow and ice, and crews are working to return remotely parked planes into service. American added that reuniting customers with delayed luggage remains a "top priority."

Southwest rolls out major policy changes

Amid the weather recovery, Southwest Airlines officially began its transition to an assigned seating system on Tuesday. Passengers will now be assigned specific seats and have the option to pay a premium for preferred locations.

In another policy shift, the airline now requires passengers to purchase a second ticket in advance if they cannot fit within the armrests of a single seat. These changes come as the airline faces investor pressure to increase profitability and modernize its business model.

What happens if my flight is canceled?

Airlines will rebook you on another flight if your flight is canceled. Usually this is on the same airline, but depending on the reason, some may be able to rebook you on a partner airline.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, if your flight is canceled, and you choose to forgo the trip you had planned, you're entitled to a refund for any unused portion of your flight – even if the flight is non-refundable.

In addition, you're also entitled to get your money back for any bag fees or extras, such as a seat assignment.

Is an airline required to provide me with a hotel room, food voucher, or other reimbursements for a canceled flight?

Airlines will not provide a hotel, food or other reimbursements if a delay or cancellation is outside the airline's control.

Weather is outside airline control.