DFW Airport experiencing ground delays due to staffing
DALLAS - Incoming flights at DFW Airport are being delayed because of staffing issues, according to FAA alert.
What we know:
The alert from the Federal Aviation Administration was issued around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
It states flights arriving at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport from other airports around the country are delayed an average of 18 minutes.
The maximum delay is listed as 72 minutes.
Staffing is listed as the reason for the issue.
What we don't know:
FAA and DFW Airport officials have not yet commented on the alert or the reason for the delays.
The Source: The information in this story comes from FAA alerts.