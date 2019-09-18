Detroit toddler dies after closing car window on head

article

A 2-year-old was killed Monday after closing a power-operated car window on her head as her father slept in the front seat.

Police say around noon, a father and his two young girls, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, were in their car in the 13500 block of Winthrop. Apparently the father was living in the car.

The father took a nap and woke up two hours later to find the 2-year-old girl had accidentally closed the window on her head.

The child's uncle drove to the hospital while the father attempted CPR in the back seat. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the 21-year-old father cooperated with officials and was questioned. He was arrested on unrelated warrants for traffic tickets.