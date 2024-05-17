Detroit cops charged with child abuse, used 'tactical moves' on their kids

A husband and wife who work in the Detroit Police Department have both been suspended after they were charged with putting two kids in a chokehold in early March at their home in Flint.

Jared and Liana Shaw have both been charged with child abuse after Flint police were called to their home in early March and their were signs of abuse of a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

According to sources close to the investigation, the married couple allegedly put their kids in the chokeholds using "police officer tactical moves".

The sources also said that the incident started with a fight between the parents and, when the 12-year-old tried to intervene, a book was thrown at him.

As the fight continued, the parents were trying to find a cell phone of one of the children and that's when they got physical with the kids.

When Flint police arrived, they reported red marks on the necks of the children.

Both are charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and second-degree child abuse. The Genesee County Prosecutor also added a failure to report charge – since both police officers are mandatory reporters of child abuse.

Both were arraigned on Thursday and are out on bond.

"No one is above the law and perpetrators of violence and child abuse, regardless of their position, will be held accountable under the law. My office is doing all we can to make sure the young victims are safe and that justice is served," Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement.

The Detroit Police Department released a statement, confirming they were charged and suspended, per department policy. DPD's internal affairs will determine appropriate departmental charges.

Flint Police are still investigating.