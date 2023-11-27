Rosalynn Carter's tribute service: Who's attending, service details

article

An invitation-only tribute service for the late former first lady Rosalynn Carter is set to take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University. The service will feature family members, cherished Scripture passages, and musical performances in honor of Mrs. Carter.

Surviving grandchildren of Mrs. Carter will serve as honorary pallbearers during the service. The program includes gathering music performed by members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, presenting some of Mrs. Carter's favorite tunes, including an arrangement by legendary ASO conductor Robert Shaw and Alice Parker. Pianist David Osborne, a longtime favorite of the Carters, will play a medley of hymns as a prelude to the service. Musical performances will be delivered by the ASO Chamber Chorus, along with tributes by family friends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

WHO WILL SPEAK

The Reverend Mark Westmoreland, pastor of Glenn Memorial, will lead the call to worship and invocation, followed by opening remarks from Pastor Tony Lowden, the personal pastor of President and Mrs. Carter. Mrs. Carter’s son, James Earl "Chip" Carter III, will extend a welcome to attendees, and daughter Amy Carter will present a reading. Scripture passages will be read by one grandson and three great-grandchildren. Tributes will be delivered by longtime aide and friend Kathryn Cade, journalist Judy Woodruff, and grandson Jason Carter.

The service will conclude with Pastor Lowden's benediction and a song by the ASO Chamber Chorus. David Osborne will play a recessional song, followed by a postlude by organist Norman Mackenzie and the ASO Brass Quartet.

WHO WILL BE THERE

Several dignitaries and notable figures are expected to attend the tribute service, including President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves, among others.

It has also been confirmed that former president Jimmy Carter will be attending the tribute service on Tuesday in Atlanta.

TUESDAY MOTORCADE ROUTE

Before the Tuesday service, the funeral motorcade will begin at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta. It will depart at noon from the Center via John Lewis Freedom Parkway toward Ponce de Leon Avenue, where the motorcade will turn right. Continuing east, the motorcade will then turn left on Clifton Road Northeast and left again onto North Decatur Road. It will arrive at Glenn Memorial Church on the campus of Emory University for the service honoring Mrs. Carter.

After the service ends about 2:45 p.m., the motorcade will depart Emory University via westbound North Decatur Road before turning left onto Briarcliff and continuing on Moreland Avenue, then turn right at John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Crossing Highland Avenue, the motorcade will pass The Carter Presidential Center for a final time before joining I-75/I-85 South for the return to Plains.

Approaching Macon, the motorcade will proceed on I-475 South, rejoin I-75 South and continue until Exit 149, where it will turn right on GA 49 toward Byron. It will continue 34 miles (utilizing the bypass at Fort Valley) before turning left at Butler on U.S. 19 South for 21 miles and then joining GA 153 south in Ellaville. The motorcade will enter Plains via GA 45 for a private arrival at Maranatha Baptist Church.

