Destructive severe weather batters North Texas, leaving widespread damage

The Brief Severe weather caused significant wind damage, downed power lines, and debris in Bonham, Fannin County. Residents are beginning cleanup efforts after widespread damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles. The area, including a repeatedly damaged Braum's, is noted by locals as a "hotspot for storms."



As the sun rose over the city of Bonham, located in Fannin County, you could see some of the damage left behind by severe weather that moved North Texas late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The city says there is significant wind damage to trees, homes and businesses. There were downed power lines, downed trees and debris throughout the area.

What they're saying:

Residents we spoke to said the pounding wind and rain felt like it lasted for hours.

"And then this morning I woke up and everything was torn up, trees down, trees on the car, a tree on the house. Getting ready to clean up, a lot of chainsaws going on," said Fannin County resident, Sarah Pennington.

This Braum’s ice-cream shop, located off N State Highway 121, was badly damaged. It had part of its roof ripped off and one customer told us it wasn't the first time.

"This is the second time this restaurant has been devastated by a weather event, so it's not uncommon in this area. Fannin County seems to be a hotspot for storms," said local resident Andrew Gleech.

In Bonham, resilient residents say they're here for one another.

"We go around check on everybody see if they need help," said Pennington.

Big picture view:

FOX 4 storm chasers were spread out across our viewing area, capturing some of mother nature's wrath.

In Weatherford, FOX 4’s Aaron Estman got video of the strong winds pushing through the area. It was so strong the heavy rain was being pushed sideways.

In Dallas County, lighting lit up the night sky as the relentless rain flooded many busy streets, including along Turtle Creek.

On Lemmon Avenue, a driver backed into another car while trying to avoid driving through rising floodwaters.