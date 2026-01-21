DeSoto state championship parade postponed to Jan. 31 due to winter storm
DESOTO, Texas - The City of DeSoto has announced that due to upcoming inclement weather, the DeSoto ISD State Championship Football Parade has been postponed to Saturday, January 31.
What we know:
The celebration parade was originally set for Saturday, Jan. 24, but is being postponed one week, as state officials are set to deploy emergency response resources on Thursday, in response to the freezing rain and sleet expected to hit most of North Texas.
The backstory:
In honor of their 2025 UIL State Championship victory over the Houston-area Sheldon C.E. King Panthers in December, the nationally ranked DeSoto Eagles are set to celebrate their third state championship in four years.
DeSoto football fans are expected to wear green and gold during the parade.
City officials stated in a previous social media post that the parade will start at Amber Terrace Elementary School, as the team will travel north on to Eagle Dr before heading west on Eagle Dr. The parade will finish at Chris Dyer Gymnasium at DeSoto High School.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the City of DeSoto's Facebook page.