DeSoto police seize dozens of illegal gambling machines

article

Police in DeSoto seized 60 illegal gambling machines and about $17,000 in cash after investigating four convenience stores.

Two of the businesses were on Pleasant Run Road, and the other two were on Polk Street.

"This is just the first wave of warrant searches conducted against area establishments suspected of illegal gaming, and violators should know that we are monitoring other reports of alleged illegal activity and will be coming for them next," Said DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa. "This type of activity hurts our community and our residents, and will not be tolerated."

It is a Class A misdemeanor to keep a gambling place, which is punishable by a $4,000 fine and up to one year in jail.

No one has been charged yet, but police said their investigation is ongoing.

DeSoto is located south of Dallas in Dallas County.