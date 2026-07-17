Dallas seafood wholesaler fined $250K for false salmon labeling

The Brief A Dallas seafood wholesaler was fined $250,000 after admitting to falsely labeling the country of origin on salmon. Seafood Supply Co. marked less expensive Chilean salmon as a higher-value European product between 2020 and 2022. The company pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act following a federal investigation into seafood fraud.



A Dallas seafood wholesaler has been ordered to pay a $250,000 fine after admitting it falsely labeled the country of origin of salmon, federal prosecutors announced on Friday.

Seafood Supply Co. fined

What we know:

Seafood Supply Co. was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in March to two counts of violating the Lacey Act, a federal law that prohibits trafficking in falsely labeled fish, wildlife and plants.

According to court records, the company falsely identified Chilean salmon as originating from Scotland or other European countries between January 2020 and February 2022. Prosecutors said the mislabeling allowed the company to market less expensive Chilean salmon as higher-value European product.

Understanding the Lacey Act

Dig deeper:

The Lacey Act requires accurate labeling of imported fish and other wildlife products.

Federal officials say the law helps protect consumers and ensures fair competition in the marketplace by preventing companies from misrepresenting the origin of seafood products.

What's next:

The investigation was conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement as part of Operation Upstream Diligence, a federal initiative targeting seafood fraud and illegal trade.

The case was prosecuted by the Justice Department's Environmental Crimes Section with assistance from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.