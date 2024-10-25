No students hurt after DeSoto ISD school bus catches fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A DeSoto ISD school bus caught fire with students aboard.

The fire happened Friday afternoon.

The district says an athletics shuttle bus was taking kids from one campus to another when the smoke started to come from the vehicle.

The driver pulled over and evacuated students to another location to await a second bus.

The district says the bus's engine then caught fire.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and contained the blaze.

No one was injured.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.