DeSoto tanker truck fire forces residents to evacuate

DeSoto residents were forced to evacuate after a 5,000-gallon diesel tanker caught fire.

The fire happened at the intersection of S Cockrell Hill and W Parkerville Roads Friday afternoon.

The city of DeSoto put out an evacuation notice for residents from W Parkerville Rd to Summerside Dr to the North, Richard Pittman Dr to the South, Elerson Rd to the East, and Keswick Dr to the West. They have since been allowed to return.

The driver told fire officials that she noticed smoke coming out of the engine compartment while she was sitting at a red light and the fire moved from the engine to the tank.

"Due to the fuel that was on fire, we basically had to let it burn," said DeSoto Fire Chief Bryan Southard.

Duncanville, Cedar Hill and Dallas fire departments were called in to help after DeSoto crews ran out of foam.

The city says the truck was carrying diesel fuel. DeSoto police say the driver was not injured.

Officials say residents were told about the evacuation through calls and texts using a reverse 911 call.

Chief Southard says he expects it will take the rest of the day to clean up.