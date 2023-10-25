Denton woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash; suspect in black Kia wanted

article

Denton police need help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a person Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Elm Street, north of Texas Woman’s University.

Police said a driver hit a woman who was walking on the sidewalk and left without stopping to help.

Investigators determined the suspect was driving a black, 2010-2013 Kia Optima.

That vehicle is now missing its passenger-side mirror and likely has additional damage.

The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact investigators at 940-349-8363.