Child critically injured in Denton shooting, suspect arrested
DENTON, Texas - A child was flown to the hospital after being shot in Denton Tuesday night.
Several people reported hearing gunshots around 8 p.m. at a mobile home park along Teasley Lane, south of Interstate 35.
The victim is reportedly in critical condition. No age or gender was released.
The suspect, 39-year-old Travis Rollins, fled the scene.
He was arrested during a traffic stop in Duncanville, which is about 45 miles away.
Rollins is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if Rollins knows the victim.