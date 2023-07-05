Child critically injured in Denton shooting, suspect arrested

article

A child was flown to the hospital after being shot in Denton Tuesday night.

Several people reported hearing gunshots around 8 p.m. at a mobile home park along Teasley Lane, south of Interstate 35.

The victim is reportedly in critical condition. No age or gender was released.

The suspect, 39-year-old Travis Rollins, fled the scene.

He was arrested during a traffic stop in Duncanville, which is about 45 miles away.

Rollins is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if Rollins knows the victim.