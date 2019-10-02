Denton police warn of burglary suspect targeting women with ‘intent’ to assault

The Denton Police Department has released a sketch of a burglary suspect who is targeting women "with the intent to commit assault,” and is seeking the public’s help to identify him.

According to police, the male suspect committed three recent burglaries at apartment complexes across Denton.

In all three burglaries, a woman between the age of 20-25 answered a knock at her door, and the suspect then went into the apartment without permission.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-late 20s, between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, and having a lean, muscular build.

He is also believed to be driving a small, white SUV.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Denton County Crime Stoppers at (800) 388-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.