Denton police release sketch of sex assault suspect

Denton police want to identify a man who made small talk with a woman at her front door last month and then forced his way in and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators released a sketch and detailed description.

He’s described as being light-skinned in his mid-20s to 30s, 5’11" to 6’ and muscular. He has short dark hair, dark eyes, and a wide nose. He wore black-rimmed, square-eyeglasses and has acne scars or freckles on his cheeks.

Investigators say the description is similar to that of a serial burglar who was active last year, but no definitive link has been made between the cases.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Marqui Curtis at 940-349-7727 or the Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered.